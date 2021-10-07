Robert Glasper shares ‘Black Radio 3′ song ft. D Smoke & Tiffany Gouché, album due in 2022

It's been over a year since Robert Glasper released the first single from his highly anticipated Black Radio 3, and now he put out the second single, "Shine," which features D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché. Like the previous Black Radio albums, the new song finds Glasper applying his jazz chops to a modern hip hop/R&B format, and here's what he says about this one:

I was so happy to collaborate with D Smoke on this song. He's definitely one of the leading voices in today’s new generation of hip hop. He has his feet planted in the soil of real music and comes from a family of amazing musicians and artists. That being said, also shout out to Tiffany Gouché, his cousin who’s on the song as well. We want to see everybody shine.

Listen below. The album is expected to be released in early 2022 via Loma Vista.

Glasper is also in the midst of a lengthy Blue Note Jazz Club residency (which just included a surprise appearance from Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock), and he's doing Black Radio shows with PJ Morton and Bilal from October 26 to 31. Right now, he's in the midst of a run with his band August Greene (with Common and Karriem Riggins), and he also has upcoming shows with Meshell Ndegeocello, his band Dinner Party (with Terrace Martin + special guests), and more. Tickets and more info here.

Glasper is also doing livestreams with his Electric Trio on Friday (10/8) and Saturday (10/9) and with Dinner Party on October 29 and 30. Tickets and more info at onair.events. Trailer below.