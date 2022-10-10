Robert Glasper shares new song ft. Mac Miller, adds Halloween show with Thundercat to Blue Note residency

Robert Glasper releases the "Supreme Edition" of his recent album Black Radio III this Friday, October 14, via Loma Vista, and ahead of that he's shared one of the new songs, "Therapy pt.2" featuring the late Mac Miller. Of the collaboration, he says:

I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to him, and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there—both verses the choruses—and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.

The estate of Mac Miller added, "We're honored to support in sharing this beautiful song that Malcolm and Robert Glasper created together. The song is a reflection of the special friendship and musical gifts the two shared." The song is wonderfully laid back, full of clever rhymes set to a rolling acoustic beat. Listen below.

Black Radio III: Supreme Edition features nine additional tracks that feature BJ the Chicago Kid, Emily King, Estelle, India Arie, Bilal & Alex Isley, PJ Morton, Luke James, and more.Check out the tracklist for Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, below.

Robtober, Robert Glasper's affectionately-named residency at New York's Blue Note jazz club, is in full swing. He just announced a pair of shows with Thundercat on Halloween. This week he's joined by Terrace Martin's Dinner Party project with Alex Isley (October 11-15); next week will feature Chris Dave, Pino Palladino, Isaiah Sharkey, and DJ Jahi Sundance (October 20-23); the week after features Lalah Hathaway and several acoustic shows with guests TBA (October 25-30). After Thundercat on Halloween, Robert and Igmar Thomas and the Revive Big Band will pay tribute to Meghan Stabile (November 2), and Yasiin Bey and guests TBA will join Robert to close out the residency (November 4-6). Already, he's had surprise appearances by Miguel, Stout, and Daley. Tickets and details are available here.

BLACK RADIO III SUPREME EDITION loading...

BLACK RADIO III SUPREME EDITION TRACKLISTING

Disc 1:

1. In Tune ft. Amir Sulaiman

2. Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.

3. Shine ft. D Smoke + Tiffany Gouché

4. Why We Speak ft. Q-Tip + Esperanza Spalding

5. Over ft. Yebba

6. Better Than I Imagined ft. H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello

7. Everybody Wants To Rule the World ft. Lalah Hathaway + Common

8, Everybody Love ft. Musiq Soulchild + Posdnuos

9. It Don't Matter ft. Gregory Porter + Ledisi

10. Heaven's Here ft. Ant Clemons

11. Out of My Hands ft Jennifer Hudson

12. Forever ft. PJ Morton + India.Arie

13. Bright Lights (with Ty Dolla $ign)

Disc 2

1. Lemonade ft PJ Morton

2. Therapy pt.2 Ft Mac Miller

3. Something I Wouldn't Do ft Estelle

4. Lola Crying (Interlude)

5. My Queen ft Luke James

6. Hi ft India Arie (Interlude)

7. Invitation ft Emily King

8. Easy to See ft BJ the Chicago Kid (interlude)

9. Atlantis ft Bilal + Alex Isley