Robert Gordon, rockabilly great and Tuff Darts frontman, has died

Rockabilly great Robert Gordon, who also played in NYC punk band Tuff Darts, died Tuesday at Don Greene Hospice in New York City. Billboard reports that he had been diagnosed with leukemia. He was 75.

Gordon grew up in the Washington, DC area but moved to New York in 1970 at age 23 and was the original singer for Tuff Darts, who were immortalized on the classic 1976 compilation Live At CBGB's -- their song "All For The Love Of Rock 'N' Roll" opens the album. He left the group before they made their 1978 debut album and launched a solo career as part of the rockabilly revival, which his distinctive baritone was perfect for. His discography includes collaborations with Link Wray and Chris Spedding, and his 1981 album Are You Gonna Be The One included a version of Marshall Crenshaw's song "Someday, Someway" that was a minor hit.

Ride easy, Robert. Listen to some of his music, and read tributes from Amy Rigby, Jon Wurster, and more, below.