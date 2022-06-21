Robert Plant & Alison Krauss add fall East Coast shows to tour (Beacon Theatre included)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have been on tour together supporting their first joint album in 14 years, last year's Raise the Roof, and they've added some new dates. After hitting the West Coast in August they'll head back East in September, for new shows in Atlanta, Franklin, Boston, Mashantucket, and NYC. See their updated schedule below.

The new NYC show wraps up their current dates, and it's at Beacon Theatre on September 12. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, with presales starting Tuesday, June 22.

See pictures from Robert and Alison's Forest Hills Stadium show last month below.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss September 2022 loading...

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: 2022 TOUR

6/24 - Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival

6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

6/29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

7/8 - Bruges, BE - Cactus Festival

7/10 - Baarn, NL - Royal Park Live

7/13 - Montreux, CH - Auditorium Stravinski

7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

7/16 - Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna

7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle

8/15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

8/17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

8/20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage

8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/27 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

8/28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

8/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

9/1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

9/4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park

9/6 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/7 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

9/9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

9/10 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

9/12 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre