Robert Plant & Alison Krauss announce 2022 tour (listen to their new album)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' new album, Raise the Roof, their first together in 14 years, is out today. Reteaming them with producer T-Bone Burnett, the record features appearances by Jay Bellerose, Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo (Los Lobos), Bill Frisell, Buddy Miller, Dennis Crouch, Viktor Krauss, and Russ Pahl, and new renditions of songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, and more. You can listen to the whole thing below.

They've also just announced a 2022 tour which begins with an East Coast / Midwest US leg that includes shows in NYC, Chicago, Philadelphia, the DC area, Atlanta and more. All dates, which include Europe and the UK in July, are listed below.

The NYC show is at Forest Hills Stadium on June 4. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Monday, November 29 at 10 AM local.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - 2022 Tour Dates

6/1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

7/16 - Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna

7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle