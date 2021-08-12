Robert Plant & Alison Krauss announce new collaborative LP (hear “Can’t Let Go”)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released a collaborative album, Raising Sand, in 2007, and fourteen years later they've announced a follow up. Raise the Roof is due out November 19 via Rounder Records, and like Raising Sand, it was produced by T Bone Burnett. Jay Bellerose, Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo (Los Lobos), Bill Frisell, Buddy Miller, Dennis Crouch, Viktor Krauss, and Russ Pahl all play on the album, which features new renditions of songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, and more, as well as an original by Plant and Krauss called "High and Lonesome." See the tracklisting below.

Krauss says that she knew she and Plant would make another album together when she heard Calexico's "Quattro (World Drifts In)," off their 2003 album Feast of Wire. "We wanted it to move," she continued. "We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies."

"You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!,’" Plant says. "It’s a vacation, really — the perfect place to go that you least expected to find."

The first single is their rendition of "Can't Let Go," written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. Stream that below.

Plant and Krauss are also planning on touring together in 2022; stay tuned for dates.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof Tracklist

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to The Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me