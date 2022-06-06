Robert Plant & Alison Krauss played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlist, video)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released their first album together in 14 years, Raise the Roof, last year, and are in the midst of their tour for it. The pair hit NYC on Saturday (6/4) at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, which was an especially lovely night of music and harmonies. Photos by P Squared, including openers J.D. McPherson, are in this post.

More than a decade on since their last tour, the duo's chemistry is still palpable. Robert and Alison stuck mainly to songs from Raise the Roof and their Grammy-winning 2007 album Raising Sand, and were backed by McPherson on guitar, along with upright bassist Dennis Crouch, drummer Jay Bellerose, and multi-instrumentalists Stuart Duncan and Alison's older brother, Viktor Krauss.

There were a few radically re-arranged Led Zeppelin songs ("Rock and Roll," "The Battle of Evermore," "When the Levee Breaks"), of course, which got some of the biggest audience reactions of the night, but the real stars were their voices. Check out the setlist and video from Forest Hills Stadium below.

Robert and Alison's tour rolls on through the summer -- head here for dates.

SETLIST: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss played Forest Hills Stadium 6/4/2022 (via)

Rich Woman (Li'l Millet and His Creoles cover)

Quattro (World Drifts In) (Calexico cover)

Fortune Teller (Benny Spellman cover)

The Price of Love (The Everly Brothers cover)

Rock and Roll (Led Zeppelin cover)

Please Read the Letter (Jimmy Page & Robert Plant cover)

Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson (Little Milton cover)

High and Lonesome

Last Kind Words Blues

You Led Me to The Wrong

Trouble With My Lover (Allen Toussaint and Leo Nocentelli cover)

Go Your Way

It Don't Bother Me (Bert Jansch cover)

The Battle of Evermore (Led Zeppelin cover)

Searching for My Love (Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces cover)

When the Levee Breaks (Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy cover)

Gone Gone Gone (The Everly Brothers cover)

Encore:

Stick With Me Baby (The Everly Brothers cover)

Can't Let Go (Lucinda Williams cover)

Encore 2:

Somebody Was Watching Over Me