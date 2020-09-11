Robert Plant, David Crosby, MMJ & more celebrating Capitol Theatre’s anniversary w/ livestream

photo by P Squared

While the history of Port Chester's Capitol Theatre dates back to 1926, when it was first built, the venue reopened, in its current, renovated iteration, on September 4, 2012, with a show from Bob Dylan. That's just over eight years ago, and while they are, like all other venues, closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, they'll still be celebrating their anniversary virtually. Starting at 1 PM ET on Saturday, September 12 on fans.com, they'll be airing live sets, archival footage, and messages from staff and others.

The lineup includes Bob Weir ft. Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, and Bobby Keys; David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band; Foreigner; Hot Tuna; Joe Russo's Almost Dead; Mac DeMarco; My Morning Jacket; Phil Lesh & Friends ft. Adam MacDougall; Joan Osborne; Joe Russo; Portugal. The Man; Robert Plant & The Sensational Shape Shifters; Trey Anastasio Band; and more. See it in full on the poster below.

For more livestreams, check out our daily roundups.

Filed Under: Adam MacDougall, Bob Weir, Bobby Keys, Capitol Theatre, David Crosby and The Lighthouse Band, Foreigner, Grace Potter, Hot Tuna, Joan Osborne, Joe Russo, joe russos almost dead, Livestream, Mac DeMarco, My Morning Jacket, Phil Lesh, Portugal the Man, Robert Plant, Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters, The Capitol Theatre, Trey Anastasio, Trey Anastasio Band, Warren Haynes
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top