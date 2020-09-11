Robert Plant, David Crosby, MMJ & more celebrating Capitol Theatre’s anniversary w/ livestream

While the history of Port Chester's Capitol Theatre dates back to 1926, when it was first built, the venue reopened, in its current, renovated iteration, on September 4, 2012, with a show from Bob Dylan. That's just over eight years ago, and while they are, like all other venues, closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, they'll still be celebrating their anniversary virtually. Starting at 1 PM ET on Saturday, September 12 on fans.com, they'll be airing live sets, archival footage, and messages from staff and others.

The lineup includes Bob Weir ft. Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, and Bobby Keys; David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band; Foreigner; Hot Tuna; Joe Russo's Almost Dead; Mac DeMarco; My Morning Jacket; Phil Lesh & Friends ft. Adam MacDougall; Joan Osborne; Joe Russo; Portugal. The Man; Robert Plant & The Sensational Shape Shifters; Trey Anastasio Band; and more. See it in full on the poster below.

