Robert Pollard fractured his knee; Guided by Voices’ New Years shows canceled

Robert Pollard will not be delivering any of his signature high kicks for the foreseeable future, as he's fractured his left knee. That's his x-ray, which the band shared today, above. That also means that Guided By Voices' run of four New Years Week shows in Evanston, IL have been canceled. Those were their only upcoming dates.

Rest up Bob, we wish you a speedy recovery!

Guided by Voices released two terrific albums this year -- Crystal Nuns Cathedral and Tremblers and Goggles By Rank -- as well as a compilation of '90s EPs and singles , and will release their 37th album, La La Land, on January 20. Listen to two songs from that below.