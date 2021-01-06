Robert Pollard’s new project Cub Scout Bowling Pins preps debut EP (stream a track)

Having released three albums with Guided by Voices in 2020 (the most recent less than a month ago), Robert Pollard doesn't appear to be slowing down for 2021. Rolling Stone notes he's got a new project, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, who will release their six-song debut EP, Heaven Beats Iowa, on January 22 via Guided by Voices Inc.

While details on CSBL, like their music, are fuzzy, it's clearly Bob singing on Heaven Beats Iowa's janunty, organ-fueled title track that has a distinct '60s pop vibe. Listen to that, and check out the cover art and tracklist, below.

--

Tracklist:

Hobson’s Beef

Gear Balloon Mousetrap

Moon Camera

School School

Funnel Cake Museum

Heaven Beats Iowa