Robert Smith, Kim Gordon, Jeff Tweedy & more playing 24 Hour Improv benefit livestream

24 Hour Improv is a comedy and music benefit that's been going since 2002, bringing Christmas cheer to families in need via Onward Neighborhood House's Letters To Santa program, which fulfills kids' Christmas wish lists but also provides kids with computers (and tablets for their parents). Usually it happens at Chicago's famed Second City comedy theater, but this year it's going virtual beginning today (12/22) at 8 PM Eastern and running to Wednesday, December 23 8 PM.

The lineup for this year's virtual 24 Hour Improv is seriously impressive. On the music side there's The Cure's Robert Smith, Jeff Tweedy (and his son Spencer Tweedy), Kim Gordon, Will Oldham (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy), Bill Callahan, Sleaford Mods, Glen Hansard, John Darnielle, David Pajo, New Pornographers' AC Newman, Mac McCaughan (Superchunk), Mary Timony, Thao Nguyen, Steve Albini, Luke Haines (The Auteurs), Sally Timms (Mekons), Shannon Lay, and more. On the comedy side, they've got Fred Armisen, Vanessa Bayer, current SNL castmembers Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner, plus Katie Rich, Mike O'Brien, and tons more. There are well over 100 performers scheduled.

You can check out the full 2020 lineup here, donate here, and watch the 24 Hour Improv livestream below. Watch a preview below.