Robert Smith remixes Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds; The Cure tease North American tour

The Cure's Robert Smith has remixed new Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds single "Pretty Boy," giving it both a dreamier atmosphere and harder edge. “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song," says Smith, "and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out - Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with - and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon.” Listen to the remix and the original below.

In other news, The Cure seem to be teasing North American dates of their Lost World Tour. On Monday, they posted in their Instagram stories, "If you haven't had any emails from us over the last 6 months, make sure you sign up to The Cure mailing list ASAP - Be the first to get new announcements" with hashtags #showsofalostworld23 and #northamerica. There's been no word beyond that yet, stay tuned. Check out a screencap of that IG story below.

Speaking of touring, Noel Gallagher will be out with Garbage and Metric this summer, hitting NYC on July 10 at SummerStage in Central Park. His new album Council Skies is out in June.