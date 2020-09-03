Robert Wyatt releasing ‘His Greatest Misses’ best-of on vinyl for first time
The amazing Robert Wyatt has never really been a "hits" guy -- the closest he came was with his gorgeous cover of Elvis Costello's "Shipbuilding" which reached #35 in the UK charts in 1983. But he's got a deep catalog of music, all anchored by his warm, fuzzy, one-of-a-kind voice.
Some of his best songs were compiled for 2003's His Greatest Misses, which was originally released only in Japan, but then reissued on CD in the UK by Domino in 2010. It includes "Sea Song," "Shipbuilding," "At Last I Am Free," "The Age of Self," his cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," "Heaps of Sheeps," and more. It's never been released on CD, but that is being remedied now as His Greatest Misses will be released as a double-vinyl set on October 9 via Domino.
You can pre-order now, including a limited edition green vinyl version. There's a standard black vinyl version as well, plus a new CD edition too. Check out the vinyl tracklist, and stream His Greatest Misses, below.
HIS GREATEST MISSES tracklist:
SIDE A
1P.L.A.
2Worship
3Heaps Of Sheeps
4Free Will And Testament
SIDE B
1I'm A Believer
2Sea Song
3Little Red Robin Hood Hit The Road
SIDE C
1Solar Flares
2At Last I Am Free
3Arauco
4The Age Of Self
SIDE D
1Alien
2Shipbuilding
3Memories Of You
4Muddy Mouse (b)
5Mister E
6Foreign Accents