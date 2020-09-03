Robert Wyatt releasing ‘His Greatest Misses’ best-of on vinyl for first time

The amazing Robert Wyatt has never really been a "hits" guy -- the closest he came was with his gorgeous cover of Elvis Costello's "Shipbuilding" which reached #35 in the UK charts in 1983. But he's got a deep catalog of music, all anchored by his warm, fuzzy, one-of-a-kind voice.

Some of his best songs were compiled for 2003's His Greatest Misses, which was originally released only in Japan, but then reissued on CD in the UK by Domino in 2010. It includes "Sea Song," "Shipbuilding," "At Last I Am Free," "The Age of Self," his cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," "Heaps of Sheeps," and more. It's never been released on CD, but that is being remedied now as His Greatest Misses will be released as a double-vinyl set on October 9 via Domino.

You can pre-order now, including a limited edition green vinyl version. There's a standard black vinyl version as well, plus a new CD edition too. Check out the vinyl tracklist, and stream His Greatest Misses, below.

HIS GREATEST MISSES tracklist:

SIDE A

1P.L.A.

2Worship

3Heaps Of Sheeps

4Free Will And Testament

SIDE B

1I'm A Believer

2Sea Song

3Little Red Robin Hood Hit The Road

SIDE C

1Solar Flares

2At Last I Am Free

3Arauco

4The Age Of Self

SIDE D

1Alien

2Shipbuilding

3Memories Of You

4Muddy Mouse (b)

5Mister E

6Foreign Accents