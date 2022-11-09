Robyn Hitchcock announces 2023 tour with Kelley Stoltz

Robyn Hitchcock just released his great new album Shufflemania! on vinyl and CD, and it hits streaming services later this month. You can check out a couple tracks below. Robyn has just announced 2023 dates where Kelley Stoltz, who contributed to the album, will both open and play in Robyn's band.

Dates include a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on April 1. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed below.

Kelley Stoltz released a great new album himself this year, The Stylist, and you can listen to that below.

Robyn Hitchcock - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

10 Nov 2022 40 Watt Club Athens, GA

11 Nov 2022 Eddie's Attic Decatur, GA

12 Nov 2022 Eddie's Attic Decatur, GA

16 Nov 2022 The Basement Nashville, TN

17 Mar 2023 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA ^

18 Mar 2023 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR ^

21 Mar 2023 The Chapel San Francisco, CA ^

22 Mar 2023 Kuumbwa Jazz Center Santa Cruz, CA ^

24 Mar 2023 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA ^

25 Mar 2023 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA ^

28 Mar 2023 Turf Club St. Paul, MN ^

29 Mar 2023 SPACE Evanston, IL ^

30 Mar 2023 Music Box Supper Club Cleveland, OH ^

01 Apr 2023 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY ^

02 Apr 2023 City Winery Boston Boston, MA ^

^ with Kelley Stoltz