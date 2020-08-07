Robyn Hitchcock covers Nick Drake, Pink Floyd on new rarities album for Bandcamp Friday

Robyn Hitchcock released The Man Upstairs back in 2014, which was made with producer Joe Boyd (Nick Drake, Pink Floyd, Fairport Convention) and was envisioned as "a kind of Judy Collins 1965-era album: half covers, half originals." Robyn has now shared an album of outtakes from the record, The Man Downstairs, for today's Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, extending the concept of the original album.

"These songs were mostly recorded in 2013 as demos for 'The Man Upstairs,'" says Robyn. "These tracks were recorded in Cardiff by Charlie Francis in his attic, and in many cases didn’t survive being re-cut with Joe Boyd in London when it came to session time." It includes previously unreleased versions of Nick Drake's "River Man," Pink Floyd's "Arnold Layne," and Hitchcock's "I Pray When I'm Drunk," plus demos for "All Love And No Peace" and "Cavendish Square" and more.

Listen to the whole thing below.

Robyn has also been selling some of his paintings online, and giving a portion of the proceeds to help touring musicians during COVID-19. The five he initially put up on Ebay have all sold but maybe there will be more.

Robyn also recently told us about the music, movies and books he's been digging during pandemic lockdown.

You can also catch Robyn and his partner Emma Swift on their regular Stageit livestreams. Their next performances are August 12 at 5 PM Eastern and August 14 at 11 AM Eastern. Emma also has an album of Bob Dylan covers out August 14.