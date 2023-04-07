Robyn Hitchcock releasing first-ever instrumental album (stream 3 tracks)

Robyn Hitchcock is known for his out-there psychedelic lyrics and gift for extemporaneous stage banter, but he's also a fantastic musician. That side will get the spotlight on his first-ever instrumental album, Life After Infinity, which will be out April 23 via Tiny Ghost.

"Music without words embedded in it becomes more like a picture," says Robyn. "I close my eyes and I can see the shapes of what I’m listening to - or playing - as it writhes between my ears. I’ve been playing long guitar instrumentals since 1969: Life After Infinity is the first time I’ve recorded them as an album." You can listen to three tracks off of it below,

Robyn just wrapped up his 2023 full-band tour which included a show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom where he opened up for himself. He has a few dates in Spain this month, and will be out in the Southwestern United States in June. All dates are listed below.

LIFE AFTER INFINITY:

1. The Eyes in the Vase

2. Daphne, Skipping

3. Plesiosaurs in the Desert

4. Tubby Among the Nightingales

5. Gliding Above the Ruins

6. Come Here, Little Ghost

7. Nasturtiums for Anita

8. Celestial Transgression

9. Veronica's Chapel

10. The Sparkling Duck

11. Mr Ringerson's Picnic

ROBYN HITCHCOCK - 2023 TOUR DATES

APR 11 TUE - Sala X @ 8:30pm - Sevilla, Spain

APR 12 WED - Independance club @ 8:00pm - Madrid, Spain

APR 14 FRI - Sala Upload @ 7:30pm - Barcelona, Spain

APR 16 SUN - Loco Club @ 8:30pm - Valencia, Spain

JUN 8 THU - McGonigel's Mucky Duck @ 7:00pm - Houston, TX, United States

JUN 9 FRI - 3TEN Austin City Limits Live @ 8:00pm - Austin, TX, United States

JUN 10 SAT - Sons Of Hermann Hall @ 8:00pm - Dallas, TX, United States

JUN 12 MON - The Blue Door @ 7:30pm - Oklahoma City, OK, United States

JUN 16 FRI - Swallow Hill @ 8:00pm - Denver, CO, United States

JUN 17 SAT - Fort Collins Armory @ 7:00pm - Fort Collins, CO, United States

Check out photos from Robyn's recent Bowery Ballroom show: