Robyn Hitchcock touring in October

Robyn Hitchcock will be back on the road in October for his first North American tour since pandemic lockdown. "Right now, playing or hearing live music is a treat that we can’t take for granted," says Robyn. "I’m extremely grateful to everyone who can make the effort to attend, and attend safely."

Dates kick off October 7 in Vienna, VA and then hit Montclair, Bordentown, Annapolis, NYC, Bethlehem, Ithaca, Burlington, Portland (ME), Northampton, Westhampton Beach, Fairfield (CT) and Albany. Robyn is currently playing shows in the UK -- all dates are listed below.

The Montclair show is at Outpost in the Burbs on 10/8 and the NYC show is at City Winery on 10/12.

Robyn is also still doing livestream shows via Noonchorus and his next happens October 3 at 9 PM Eastern.

Robyn Hitchcock - 2021 Tour Dates

September 28 - The Crescent, York

September 29 - Greystones, Sheffield

September 30 - St Mary's, Chester

October 1 - Strathaven Hotel, Strathaven

October 2 - Summerhall, Edinburgh

October 7 - Jammin' Java - Vienna, VA

October 8 - Outpost in the Burbs - Montclair, NJ

October 9 - Randy Now's - Bordentown, NJ

October 10 - Ram's Head - Annapolis, MD

October 12 - City Winery - New York, NY

October 14 - Musikfest Cafe - Bethlehem, PA

October 15 - Hangar Theater - Ithaca, NY

October 16 - Higher Ground - South Burlington, VT

October 20 - One Longfellow Square - Portland, ME

October 21 - Iron Horse Music Hall - Northampton, MA

October 22 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Centre -Westhampton Beach, NY

October 23 - Stage One - Fairfield CT

October 24 - The Egg - Albany NY