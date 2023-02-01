Roc Marciano announces Brooklyn show with Jay Worthy & special guests

The great New York rapper Roc Marciano hasn't really toured in a while, instead choosing to do one-offs (especially in his hometown), so any chance to see him is worth taking. He just announced that he'll return to Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on March 11, the same venue he played in October with The Alchemist after they released their collaborative album The Elephant Man's Bones, one of 2022's very best rap albums. The show's with Jay Worthy (who put out three projects last year; one with DJ Muggs, one with Harry Fraud, and one with Larry June and Jay's own duo project LNDN DRGS, the last of which Roc Marciano features on) and special guests. Tickets are on sale now.