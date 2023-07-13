Roc Marciano announces NYC, Chicago & UK shows

New York rap lifer Roc Marciano has announced some shows for this fall. First he's playing a few UK dates, and then hitting NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on October 4 and Chicago's Thalia Hall on October 9. It's possible that more dates are TBA, but all dates we're currently able to find are listed below.

Most recently, Roc Marciano produced the new Jay Worthy album Nothing Bigger Than The Program. His own latest album is 2020's Mt. Marci.

Roc Marciano -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/26 Bristol, UK Thekla

9/27 Brighton, UK Chalk

9/29 London, UK Jazz Cafe

10/1 Manchester, UK Canvas 1

10/4 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

10/9 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall