Roc Marciano & The Alchemist announce Brooklyn show with Flee Lord

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist are fresh off releasing their excellent new album The Elephant Man's Bones, and they've also announced at least two shows together. They've got a set at BCW's Xperience Boston Arts & Music Festival on September 24 (which also includes Common, Curren$y, and more), and a headlining show on October 8 at Elsewhere Hall in Brooklyn with an opening set from Flee Lord (whose great 2021 album Delgado was produced by Roc Marciano). Tickets for the Brooklyn show are on sale now.

Roc Marciano also opens for Action Bronson on October 11 at the Novo in LA. Those are the only dates that we're currently aware of.

Here's what we said in Notable Releases about The Elephant Man's Bones:

Roc Marciano and The Alchemist have both been long responsible for the shaping the type of gritty, nostalgic yet innovative underground rap that's been having a moment these past few years, and they continue to remain at the forefront of this latest wave. The Alchemist has entirely produced a handful of the most-loved albums in recent memory (by Freddie Gibbs, Armand Hammer, Boldy James, and more), while Roc Marciano has also been a prolific producer lately, helming recent albums for rising underground faves like Stove God Cooks and Flee Lord. Now Roc Marciano teams up with The Alchemist for The Elephant Man's Bones, his first own rap album since 2020's Mt. Marci and his first album entirely produced by one person since 2018's Kaos with DJ Muggs. Roc Marciano creates dense lyrical passages that you're not gonna fully process in one listen, and The Elephant Man's Bones is no exception, with an array of bars that sound great on the surface but beg you to come back and keep unpacking them. He never goes for anything easily-digestible, but The Alchemist's glistening bells and pianos and warm, clipped-up jazz and soul samples bring just a bit of brightness to Marci's dusk. They're a perfect pair, and well-suited guest verses from Action Bronson, Boldy James, Knowledge the Pirate, and (wait for it) ICE-T only sweeten the deal.

Watch the video for "The Horns of Abraxas," which features Ice-T: