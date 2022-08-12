Roc Marciano & The Alchemist announce collab LP, share “Deja Vu”

Roc Marciano has announced a followup to his great 2020 album Mt. Marci, which is called The Elephant Man’s Bones. Roc Marciano is not just a great rapper but also a great producer, having recently produced albums for Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Bronze Nazareth, and T.F., but this album was entirely produced by someone else: The Alchemist, who's been on fire lately, having produced modern classics for Freddie Gibbs, Armand Hammer, Boldy James, and more. It's Marciano's first album with a sole outside producer since 2018's Kaos with DJ Muggs.

The first taste of the album is "Deja Vu," and Roc Marciano and The Alchemist prove to be a perfect pair on this track. Marciano's noir-ish delivery is as subtly menacing as ever, and Alchemist balances it out with scattershot futuristic synths that ever so slightly brighten Roc Marciano's sound. Check it out below.

Guests on the album include Ice-T, Boldy James, Action Bronson, and Knowledge The Pirate. The whole thing drops August 26 via ALC/Marci Enterprises/Empire.

Tracklist

01 “Rubber Hand Grip”

02 “Daddy Kane” (Feat. Action Bronson)

03 “Deja Vu”

04 “Quantum Leap”

05 “The Elephant Man’s Bones”

06 “Bubble Bath”

07 “Liquid Coke”

08 “Trillion Cut” (Feat. Boldy James)

09 “The Horns Of Abraxas” (Feat. Ice-T)

10 “JJ Flash”

11 “Zig Zag Zig”

12 “Stigmata”

13 “Zip Guns” (Feat. Knowledge The Pirate)

14 “Think Big”