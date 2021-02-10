Rock Hall 2021 nominees: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, The Go-Go’s, RATM, Kate Bush, more

The 2021 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, including both Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters, who have been nominated in their first year of eligibility. If Foo Fighters get in, it'll be the second time that Dave Grohl is inducted, following Nirvana's induction in 2014. Other first-time nominees include Iron Maiden, Fela Kuti, The Go-Go's, Mary J. Blige, and Dionne Warwick.

They join Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, New York Dolls, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, Carole King, and Todd Rundgren, all of whom have been nominated in the past.

You can vote at Rock Hall's website for your favorite nominees through April 30, and the top 5 will make the official fan's ballot.

The ceremony is scheduled for this fall in Cleveland. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 ceremony was an HBO special.

Artists who have been nominated in the past but not re-nominated this year include Soundgarden, Bad Brains, Motorhead, The Replacements, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, The Smiths, Kraftwerk, Jane's Addiction, John Prine, and more.