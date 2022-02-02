Rock Hall 2022 nominees: Eminem, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, RATM & more

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been revealed, and they include Eminem, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon, all of whom are being nominated for the first time. Eminem is in his first year of eligibility. The list also includes previous nominees Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Dionne Warwick, and Pat Benatar.

The inductees will be announced in May, and the induction ceremony takes place this fall (location and date TBA). You can vote for your favorite at RockHall.com.

Last year's inductees were Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren, and Carole King. Artists that were previously nominated but did not make this year's longlist include The Replacements, Bad Brains, The Smiths, Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Thin Lizzy, Jane's Addiction, Eric B & Rakim, Soundgarden, John Prine, Mary J. Blige, and more.

