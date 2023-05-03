Rock Hall 2023 inductees: Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott & more

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, including Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, George Michael, and The Spinners.

Others nominated this year that didn't make it in include The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, and Iron Maiden.

The Musical Excellence Award is going to Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Elton John’s songwriter Bernie Taupin. The Musical Influence award will go to DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray. The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Soul Train creator Don Cornelius.

The awards ceremony comes back to Brooklyn this year, happening November 3 at Barclays Center. More info here.