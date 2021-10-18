Rock Hall: Paul McCartney to induct Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift to induct Carole King, more

The first round of presenters and performers for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony have been revealed. Paul McCartney will induct his old pals the Foo Fighters, while Taylor Swift will induct Carole King and then take part in King's performance along with Jennifer Hudson.

Tina Turner will be inducted by Angela Bassett, who played her in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, and Turner's music will be performed by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams.

The Go-Go's will be inducted by Drew Barrymore, and Lionel Richie will present Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

No word yet on who's inducting Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston or Randy Rhoads, or if Tina Turner or Todd Rundgren will be there.

The ceremony takes place October 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In other news, "Paul McCartney says very headlines-worthy quote" continues with "eroticism was very much a driving force behind everything I did." Previously, he called The Rolling Stones "a blues cover band," which Mick Jagger referenced at the Stones' LA show last week. "There’s so many celebrities here tonight," he said. "Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s going to join us in a blues cover later."

Watch Paul McCartney perform with surviving Nirvana members in 2012: