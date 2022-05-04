Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees: Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran & more

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, including Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon.

Eminem is being inducted during his first year of eligibility. Dolly Parton previously bowed out of consideration for the Hall of Fame, but more recently said she'd "accept gracefully" if still inducted.

Also nominated this year but not inducted: Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, Judas Priest, and Dionne Warwick.

Judas Priest will, however, receive the Musical Excellence Award, alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be given the Early Influence Award; and Jimmy Iovine, Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson, and attorney Allen Grubman will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5, and will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max. There will also be a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. Ticket info to attend the ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.