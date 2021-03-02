Rock & Roll Hall of Fame planning to hold 2021 induction ceremony indoors

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced details of its 2021 induction ceremony, which will happen October 30, and returns the event to Cleveland (home of the actual Rock Hall). It's currently scheduled to take place indoors at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena.

Details on how this will work are still TBA as you might expect, but in the press release, Rock Hall calls the FieldHouse a "truly world-class venue that prioritizes health and safety and offers increased space and flexibility to host the Induction Ceremony in Cleveland as part of a multi-year partnership." The 2020 induction ceremony was virtual.

In a press conference earlier today Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said, “Ticketing capacity is an important question these days as we move through the health challenges of our nation but also get reopened again," noting that the ticket announcement will come in July. "Until then, we're going to monitor best practices and make sure that however we're seating the event, we're doing it in a careful and healthy way.”

This year's inductees will be announced in May, and will be chosen from the nominee list of Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.