Rock the Bells 2023 lineup (Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man, more)

Old school hip hop festival Rock the Bells returns to Forest Hills Stadium on August 5 for its 2023 edition, and they've announced the lineup. It features Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man, Redman, Swizz Beatz (with special guests), Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets for Rock The Bells are on sale now.

LL Cool J, who launched the current Queens version of the fest last year after the traveling hip hop fest with the same name shuttered ahead of its planned 2013 edition, is also headlining and curating "The F.O.R.C.E. ((Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live, a tour featuring collaborative live performance of multi-generational rappers in the spirit of the Questlove-curated Grammys' 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration.

ROCK THE BELLS: 2023 LINEUP

Queen Latifah

Ludacris

De La Soul

Method Man

Redman

Swizz Beatz w/ special guests

Salt-n-Pepa

Big Daddy Kane

Rakim

Slick Rick

Fabolous

Boot Camp Clik

MC Lyte

Yo-Yo

MC Sha Rock

Roxanne Shanté

Monie Love

The Cold Crush Brothers