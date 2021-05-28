Rockwood Music Hall reopening in June (initial lineup)

With New York venues recently being given the go-ahead by Governor Cuomo to open at 100% capacity to vaccinated people, Rockwood Music Hall has announced its reopening and initial lineup of shows. They've also outlined their new COVID policies:

Under current CDC guidance, the State of New York now allows music events to take place indoors, without social distancing, mask-free, with a 100% COVID-19 vaccinated audience (this includes artists and staff as well). You may purchase a ticket to any Rockwood Music Hall event if you are FULLY VACCINATED, meaning you have received the 2nd of 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or 1 dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than 14 days prior to an event. Please read all attendance procedures below prior to your visit. We look forward to welcoming you back! Remember, a general rule of thumb still stands: if you do not feel well, please stay home, get tested, and get well!

They'll be accepting NY's Excelsior Pass (which you can learn more about and download here) as proof of vaccination, or your CDC-issued paper vaccine card, and they say, "Refunds will not be given to anyone turned away at the door for failing to provide qualifying proof of vaccination (your ticket has already taken someone else’s spot!)"

Masks and social distancing won't be required inside the venue, but won't be discouraged, either; "Do whatever makes you feel safest," they write. They'll also provide hand sanitizer, with disposable masks available upon request, and they've equipped the venue's HVAC system with the CDC-recommended MERV-13 air filters. Find more details here.

Rockwood will only be hosting shows on Stage 2 for the now, and you can see their initial lineup of shows, which includes Jim Campilongo, Michael Daves, Keita Ogawa of Snarky Puppy, and more, below. Tickets are on sale now.

Rockwood Music Hall: Initial 2021 Schedule

Thursday, Jun 3 7pm Coyle Girelli

Friday, Jun 4 7pm Brian Dunne w/ Lizzie No

Saturday, Jun 5 7pm Niall Connolly w/ E.W. Harris

Sunday, Jun 6 7pm James Maddock (Full Band)

Monday, Jun 7 7pm Jim Campilongo 4-TET w/ Luca Benedetti, Dan Rieser, Andy Hess

Tuesday, Jun 8 9pm Emma & The Bright Souls

Wednesday, Jun 9 9pm Michael Daves w/ Alex Hargreaves

Friday, Jun 11 9pm Tor Miller

Sunday, Jun 13 7pm Jane Bruce

Monday, Jun 14 9pm Adam Levy & The Mint Imperials

Tuesday, Jun 15 7pm Vilray 9pm Bob Lanzetti w/ Zach Brock and Keita Ogawa (of Snarky Puppy)

Wednesday, Jun 16 9pm Aaron Comess w/ Teddy Kumpel, Richard Hammond, Keith Loftis, Leon Gruenbaum

Wednesday, Jun 23 7pm Joel Leon & Arthur Lewis

Thursday, Jun 24 7pm Erin Hall 9pm Peter Wise

Friday, Jun 25 7pm Bassel & The Supernaturals

Tuesday, Jun 29 9pm Chris Morrissey w/ Conor Rayne & Rich Hinman

Wednesday, Jun 30 7pm Mike Dillon’s Punkadelick feat. Nikki Glaspie & Brian Haas