Rockwood Music Hall say vaccination records will no longer be checked

Lower East Side multi-stage venue Rockwood Music hall reopened this month and from the start their COVID policy has been that no masks or social distancing would be required, but you would will need to be vaccinated for COVID to attend a show. Now that the city is pretty much fully open, Rockwood now says vaccination records will not be checked, and that entry will be permitted for "both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals."

The venue also notes that some shows may remain Vaccine Required and that masks are still recommended for non-vaccinated individuals. "If you have already purchased tickets to a show, please keep an eye on your inbox as we will be sending out notifications with further updates."

You can read Rockwood's full COVID-19 Requirements update via Instagram below.

