Rocky Votolato preps first album in 7 years (stream “Evergreen”)

Long-running singer/songwriter Rocky Votolato is gearing up for his first album since 2015's Hospital Handshakes, Wild Roots, due September 9 via Spartan Records in the US and Thirty Something Records in Europe (pre-order). The album was produced, engineered, and mixed by Rocky himself, and it features James McAllister (Sufjan Stevens, The National) on drums and percussion, Abby Gundersen on piano, string arrangements, and vocal harmonies, Phil Wandscher (Whiskeytown, Jesse Skyes and the Sweet Hereafter) on guitar, and Marcel Gein (Perry O’Parson) on guitar.

The announcement refers to the album as "an intimate concept album inspired by and written for his family. Each song a letter dedicated to a specific family member and focused on a special memory or moment in time. After losing his child in December of 2021 in a tragic car accident, the entire album, and especially the song 'Becoming Human,' now a posthumous love letter, takes on an even deeper while devastatingly bittersweet meaning."

Rocky himself says, "This is a storytelling album, but to me, this record is really about how family has nothing to do with blood, but more to do with who sticks with you and who learns to be good to you, and love and appreciate you for who you are."

We're premiering lead single "Evergreen," a gorgeously somber, impassioned song that finds Rocky sounding as impactful as ever. Listen below.

Tracklist

Evergreen

23 Stitches

Glory (Broken Dove)

There is a Light

x1998x

Becoming Human

Breakwater

Little Black Diamond

Archangels of Tornados

The Great Pontificator

The Wildest Horses

Little Lupine

Bella Rose

Southpaw

Texas Scorpion (The Outlaw Blues)

Rocky Votolato -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/3 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA

11/4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/5 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern