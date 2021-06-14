Rod Wave announces Rolling Loud-presented US tour
In addition to their festivals in different cities, including NYC, San Bernadino, CA, and Miami, Rolling Loud has announced that that they'll be booking tours, in partnership with Live Nation, as Rolling Loud Presents. They've announced the first one today, which is with Florida sing-rapper Rod Wave. He'll hit the road starting in August, with dates in Houston, Austin, Atlanta, West Palm Beach, New Orleans, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Montclair, Philadelphia, Boston, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more. See all dates below.
The Brooklyn date is at Coney Island Amphitheater on October 2 (tickets), the Montclair date is at Wellmont Theater on October 5 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is at Hollywood Palladium on October 19 (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local time.
Rod Wave released his most recent album, SoulFly, in March. Stream it below.
ROD WAVE: 2021 TOUR
Fri Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Aug 28 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sun Aug 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Aug 31 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Wed Sep 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Sep 03 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 04 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sun Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Thu Sep 09 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
Fri Sep 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Mon Sep 13 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Wed Sep 15 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
Fri Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Sat Sep 18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Wed Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Sep 23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Fri Sep 24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sat Sep 25 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Mon Sep 27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Wed Sep 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri Oct 01 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
Sun Oct 03 – Washington DC – Echostage
Tue Oct 05 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Wed Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Oct 08 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
Sat Oct 09 – Boston, MA –House of Blues Boston
Tue Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)
Fri Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Wed Oct 20 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Thu Oct 21 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater