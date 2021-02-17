Roddy Bottum’s MAN ON MAN sign to Polyvinyl for debut LP (watch “1983” video)

The last we heard from MAN ON MAN, Roddy Bottum's (Faith No More, Imperial Teen, CRICKETS) duo with his partner Joey Halman, they had just had their video for first single "DADDY" restored to YouTube after it was wrongly removed for "sex and nudity." Now they've signed to Polyvinyl and announced their debut, self-titled LP, due out May 7. See the cover art and tracklisting below.

They've also shared a new single, "1983," an ode to cruising. "We found the concept of outdoor cruising and anonymous hookups particularly interesting in this barren chapter of history," they say. "While sex apps have nearly obliterated IRL hookups and the pandemic currently forbids human contact, '1983' is a heartfelt homage to an era that glorified danger, anonymous encounters and sex positivity."

"We worked with Steven Harwick (Macy Rodman, Kembra Pfahler, Christeene) in our first video with a collaborating director and set out to achieve a visually wild and vibrant palette inspired by references of a bygone sexual revolution," they continue. "CRUISING, CHRISTIANE F and the work of Alvin Baltrop are all cited as influences of complicated and often times problematic and challenging voices of outsider liberation in the piece. The outdoor scenes in the video were shot in the notorious Vale of Cashmere, the section of Prospect Park in Brooklyn that's been an outdoor cruising destination since the 1970's."

Watch the video for "1983" below.

MAN ON MAN - MAN ON MAN TRACKLISTING

1. Stohner

2. Daddy

3. It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)

4. Beach House

5. 1983

6. Baby, You’re My Everything

7. Two At a Time

8. Lover

9. Please Be Friends

10, Kamikaze

11. It Floated