Roddy Ricch missed GovBall because of gun arrest; Charges dropped, Post Malone tour announced

Post Malone released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache earlier this month, and now he's announced a North American tour supporting it. Dates run through September, October, and November, and he'll be joined by opener Roddy Ricch, who also appears on the album. See all dates below.

There are three dates in the NYC area: Friday, October 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ; Sunday, October 9 at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY; and Wednesday, October 12 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local, with a Citi cardmember presale starting Tuesday, June 14 at 10 AM.

UPDATE: More dates added including Madison Square Garden on October 13. Tickets on sale June 17 at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.

This comes just two days after Roddy Ricch missed his scheduled Governors Ball set on Saturday (6/11) after he was arrested for gun possession while entering the festival. NYPD officials said that a loaded firearm was found in the black 2020 Cadillac that Roddy Ricch was riding in with two other men, and all three, Ricch, Carlos Collins, and Michael Figueroa, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon. NY Daily News reports that Figueroa was arraigned on the charges on Sunday in Queens Criminal Court, and that, according to a courthouse clerk, Ricch and Collins' charges were dismissed. The Queens DA office did not respond to NY Daily News' request for comment.

Post Malone 2022 tour loading...

POST MALONE: 2022 TOUR

Sat Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Sat Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

Sun Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Thu Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*

Sun Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Thu Oct 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Sat Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Wed Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Fri Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*

Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena*

Thu Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Sat Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Sun Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

Wed Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

* - with Roddy Ricch