Rodeo Boys announce new LP for Don Giovanni, share “Sugar”

Lansing, Michigan's Rodeo Boys have announced a new album, Home Movies, due June 16 via Don Giovanni Records, marking their label debut (pre-order). The album includes "Dog Leg," which came out as a standalone single in 2020, as well as the just-released "Sugar." According to a press release, "vocalist Tiff Hannay says Rodeo Boys’ goal as a queer blue-collar band is 'to give a voice to young queer people in small towns,'" and they do that over a fuzzed-out blend of punk, grunge, and indie rock, with just a hint of alt-country twang. Check out the new single and its video below.

The band also have upcoming shows, including SXSW where they'll play the Don Giovanni showcase. All dates below.

Tracklist

1. Feel The Same

2. Garbage Man

3. Sugar

4. Queen Anne's Lace

5. Hail Mary

6. One Way Or Another

7. Dog Leg

8. Tidal Wave

9. Headache

10. Tomboy Radio

Rodeo Boys -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/11 Iowa city, IA (Gabe’s)

3/12 Omaha, NE (The Sydney)

3/13 Lawrence, KS (Replay)

3/14 Topeka, KS (Boobie Trap)

3/16 SXSW - Don Giovanni Records Showcase

3/17 SXSW

3/19 Atlanta, GA (The Masquerade)

3/22 Nashville (TBD)

3/3 Louisville, KY (Portal at fifteen twelve)

3/24 Newport, KY (The SouthGate House Revival)

3/25 Cleveland, OH (The Little Rose Tavern)