Rodney Crowell preps Jeff Tweedy-produced LP, touring (watch the “Lucky” video)

Country great Rodney Crowell will release The Chicago Sessions on May 5 via New West. The album was produced by Jeff Tweedy at Wilco’s Loft in Chicago. “The way that Rodney writes is deeply connected to a classic era of country songwriters that I’ve always loved," says Tweedy. "In my estimation, it’s as close as I can get to working with Townes Van Zandt or Felice and Boudleaux Bryant — people who crafted songs with a very specific sensibility. And I like being near that.”

The new single off the album is "Lucky," which comes with a video that's an homage to '60s rock-n-roll TV shows like Shindig! and has Rodney decked out some pretty famous duds. “For the past thirty-odd-years I’ve owned the suit John Lennon wore in the opening scene of A Hard Day’s Night, a birthday gift from Rosanne Cash courtesy of a Sotheby’s auction of Fab Four memorabilia," Rodney says. "I’ve worn it in public a few times, once on the David Letterman show and before that on a Country Music Award telecast. Only Roger Miller ever took notice. Smiling, he made the keen-eyed comment, ‘I like your teddy boy suit, Rodney.’ For the ‘Lucky’ video, we hit on the idea of paying tribute to sixties black and white, rock and roll TV shows like Hullabaloo and Shindig. For me, the wardrobe choice was simple: Saville Row gaberdine.” Watch that video below.

Rodney will be on tour later this spring with special guests Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, kicking things off in NYC on May 2 at Sony Hall. All dates are listed below.

The Chicago Sessions:

1. Lucky

2. Somebody Loves You

3. Loving You Is the Only Way to Fly

4. You're Supposed to Be Feeling Good

5. No Place to Fall

6. Oh Miss Claudia

7. Everything at Once (feat. Jeff Tweedy)

8. Ever the Dark

9. Making Lovers Out of Friends

10. Ready to Move On

Rodney Crowell - 2023 Tour Dates

With Special Guests Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

May 2, 2023 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

May 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

May 9, 2023 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove Underground

May 11, 2023 - Mount Vernon, WA - Lincoln Theatre

May 12, 2023 - Portland, OR - Alberta Rose Theatre

May 14, 2023 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center For the Arts

May 15, 2023 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

May 16, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre

June 1, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - Switchyard Tulsa at Cain’s Ballroom

June 2, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

June 3, 2023 - Kerrville, TX - The Arcadia Live

June 15, 2023 - Stephenville, TX - Birdsong Amphitheater

June 16, 2023 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre

June 17, 2023 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

July 13, 2023 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol

July 15, 2023 - Union Hall, VA - The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake

July 16, 2023 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

July 18, 2023 - Northampton, MA - BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity

July 19, 2023 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

July 20, 2023 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center

July 22 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center For The Arts

August 21-24, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Rodney Crowell: It Starts With A Song 2023

March 1-8, 2024 - Miami, FL - Cayamo Cruise