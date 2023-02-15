Rodrigo y Gabriela announce new LP and tour, share “Descending To Nowhere”

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, is coming on April 21 via ATO. It's their first album since 2019's Mettavolution, and was produced by Rodrigo and Gabriela themselves. The new LP digs into nondualism, the spiritual belief in the interconnection between mind and body and all people. Rodrigo became interested in nondualism after recovering from Covid-19, as he explained to Consequence:

I found a video on nondualism that resonated a lot with me and it felt like a switch [turned on]. I started to introduce this concept to Gab and she was skeptical at first. I didn’t explain myself because I couldn’t… I didn’t know how to explain it, but it was incredible and liberating, and I was sharing the authors that I was listening to [like Rupert Spira, Francis Lucille, and John Wheeler]. She got into it, eventually. At the same time, everything was shut down and we were writing music because that’s what we do!

Alongside the album announcement, Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared lead single "Descending To Nowhere," a dynamic, high-intensity jam with synths backing their layered guitars. Listen to "Descending To Nowhere" and check out the artwork and tracklist for In Between Thoughts...A New World below.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have a bevy of tour dates across the world in the coming months, including a newly-announced North American run. Those shows will feature with Krooked Kings in the Southwest, Bahamas on the West Coast, and Ondara in the Eastern U.S. Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10am.

Rodrigo y Gabriela come to NYC on June 27 at Kings Theatre with Ondara. All dates below.

In Between Thoughts…A New World Tracklist

01. True Nature

02. The Eye That Catches the Dream

03. Egoland

04. Descending to Nowhere

05. Seeking Unreality

06. The Ride of the Mind

07. Broken Rage

08. Finding Myself Leads Me to You

09. In Between Thoughts…A New World

Rodrigo y Gabriela -- 2023 Tour Dates

APR 24 - Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

APR 25 - THEATRE DES BOUFFES DU NORD Paris, France

APR 26 - Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2023 Cheltenham, United Kingdom

APR 26 - THEATRE DES BOUFFES DU NORD Paris, France

MAY 18 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sugar Land, TX, United States *

MAY 19 - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX, United States *

MAY 20 - The Espee Pavilion at St. Paul Square San Antonio, TX, United States *

MAY 21 - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square Dallas, TX, United States *

MAY 25 - Virginia G. Piper Theater Scottsdale, AZ, United States *

MAY 26 - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego, CA, United States *

MAY 27 - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego, CA, United States *

JUN 1 - YouTube Theater Los Angeles, CA, United States ~

JUN 2 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA, United States

JUN 3 - Fox Theater Oakland, CA, United States ~

JUN 4 - Mondavi Center Davis, CA, United States ~

JUN 7 - McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR, United States ~

JUN 10 - Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT, United States ~

JUN 11 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, United States ~

JUN 13 - The Fitzgerald Theater St Paul, MN, United States

JUN 14 - Orpheum Theater Madison, WI, United States #

JUN 16 - The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL, United States #

JUN 17 - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI, United States #

JUN 19 - Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN, United States #

JUN 20 - Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA, United States #

JUN 22 - Carolina Theatre Durham, NC, United States #

JUN 23 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC, United States #

JUN 25 - 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States #

JUN 27 - Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY, United States #

JUN 28 - Longwood Gardens Kennett Square, PA, United States

JUN 29 - Chevalier Theater Medford, MA, United States #

JUL 1 - Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Montreal, QC, Canada

JUL 2 - Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls, ON, Canada

SEP 25 - Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany

SEP 26 - Passionskirche Berlin, Germany

SEP 29 - Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Italy

SEP 30 - Estragon Bologna, Italy

OCT 2 - Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Italy

OCT 5 - Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway

OCT 7 - Södra Teatern Stockholm, Sweden

OCT 9 - Amager Bio Copenhagen, Denmark

OCT 11 - Palladium Warsaw, Poland

OCT 16 - Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

OCT 17 - Mandela Hall Belfast, United Kingdom

OCT 19 - Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom

OCT 20 - O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom

OCT 21 - Birmingham Town Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom

OCT 23 - London Palladium London, United Kingdom

OCT 25 - L'Aéronef Lille, France

OCT 27 - Théâtre De Beaulieu Lausanne, Switzerland

OCT 29 - Tivoli Vredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

OCT 30 - Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

OCT 31 - De Roma Antwerp, Belgium

NOV 2 - Stereolux Nantes, France

NOV 3 - Le Rocher de Palmer Cenon, France

NOV 5 - Le Bikini Ramonville-St-Agne, France

NOV 7 - Paqui Galán Madrid, Spain

NOV 9 - Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, Spain

NOV 10 - Paloma Nimes, France

NOV 11 - Le Radiant Lyon, France

* = with Krooked Kings

~ = with Bahamas

# = with Ondara