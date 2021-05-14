Rodrigo y Gabriela plot fall tour

Acoustic duo Rodrigo y Gabriela released a new EP today (5/14), Jazz. It follows their 2019 metal covers EP, Mettal, and you can stream it below.

To celebrate they've announced a 22-date American tour, beginning on September 1 in Boulder, CO and wrapping up on October 16 in Minneapolis, MN. They'll stop in Sacramento, San Diego, Anaheim, Austin, Atlanta, Wilmington, Charlotte, Washington DC, Boston, NYC, Chicago, and more in between. David Keenan opens the first ten dates, and Silvana Estrada the rest; see all dates below.

The NYC show happens on October 10 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and tickets go on general sale Friday 5/12 at 10 AM, with various presales beginning Tuesday 5/18 at 10 AM.

Before their tour, Rodrigo y Gabriela stream a virtual show, "Live From Ixtapa," tonight (5/14) at 9 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA: 2021 TOUR

SEPTEMBER

1 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium *

3 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *

4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center *

8 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield *

10 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater *

11 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage Concert Series *

12 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay *

14 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theater *

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues *

26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

28 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for Performing Arts **

OCTOBER

1 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

2 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall **

3 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre **

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte **

6 - Washington, DC - Anthem

8 - Hershey, PA - Harrisburg University at Hershey Theatre **

9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre **

10 - New York, NY - Pier 17

11 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall **

14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

* David Keenan support

** Silvana Estrada support