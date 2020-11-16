Roger Daltrey, Florence Welch, Nile Rodgers & more playing Nordoff Robbins’ holiday livestream benefit

Roger Daltrey, Florence Welch, Simple Minds and more will be performing as part of Nordoff Robbins' annual holiday benefit, which is going virtual this year. "The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas" will stream around the globe on Tuesday, December 15 at 7 PM GMT (that's 2 PM Eastern). Nile Rodgers will host the benefit which also features appearances from Freya Ridings, Sir Cliff Richard, Kaiser Chiefs, James Dean Bradfield (Manic Street Preachers), Rebecca Ferguson, Jack Savoretti, Onerepublic and more.

“Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy is a charity close to my heart as I’ve witnessed the power of music firsthand," says Nile in a statement. "I’ve seen how music connects with people all over the world in a way that nothing else can so when I heard that Nordoff Robbins were taking their annual carol service online, I jumped at the chance to host the event and to bring along some of my closest musical friends to help spread some Christmas cheer. I know how hard this year has been for everyone, in particular charities. Because of the pandemic, Nordoff Robbins are expecting to lose much of their fundraising income. This means they are able to help less people, including children with autism who rely on music therapy for a sense of connection or those affected by life-limiting illnesses or disability – even though their services are needed now more than ever."

You can watch a preview of the benefit with Nile Rodgers below.