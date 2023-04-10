Roger Daltrey says The Who may never tour the US again: “Touring has become very difficult since COVID”

Roger Daltrey says it's possible that The Who will never tour the U.S. again, in a new interview with USA Today.

"I don’t know if we’ll ever come back to tour America," Daltrey says. "There is only one tour we could do, an orchestrated 'Quadrophenia' to round out the catalog. But that’s one tall order to sing that piece of music, as I’ll be 80 next year. I never say never, but at the moment it’s very doubtful."

"Touring has become very difficult since COVID," he continues. "We cannot get insured and most of the big bands doing arena shows, by the time they do their first show and rehearsals and get the staging and crew together, all the buses and hotels, you’re upwards $600,000 to a million in the hole. To earn that back, if you’re doing a 12-show run, you don’t start to earn it back until the seventh or eighth show. That’s just how the business works. The trouble now is if you get COVID after the first show, you’ve (lost) that money."

Meanwhile, The Who do have upcoming dates in Europe and the UK and those are listed below. Last year, they brought their 'The Who Hits Back!' tour to the US, including a rock portion and an orchestral portion. Check out pictures from Madison Square Garden.

Pete Townshend also recently released his first solo single in 30 years.

The Who -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks, Visarno Arena

06/20 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

06/23 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

07/06 – Hull, UK @ Sewell Group Craven Hill Park

07/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle

07/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Castle

07/12 – London, UK @ The O2

07/14 – Derby, UK @ The Incora County Ground

07/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Badminton Estate

07/19 – Durham, UK @ Seat Unique Riverside

07/21 – St Helens, UK @ Totally Wicked Stadium

07/23 – Brighton, UK @ The 1st Central County Ground

08/28 – Sandringham, UK @ Royal Sandringham Estate, Norfolk