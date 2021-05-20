Roger Hawkins, legendary Muscle Shoals drummer, RIP

Roger Hawkins, the drummer who was part of the iconic Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (aka The Swampers), the studio band that played on records by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge and others, has died at age 75. "Our hearts are breaking today as the heartbeat of The Swampers drummer Roger Hawkins passed away this afternoon at his home in Sheffield," wrote Muscle Shoals Music Foundation. "Jerry Wexler called Roger, 'the greatest drummer of all time.' Roger was a kind and generous man who loved family, friends and his fellow musicians."

Hawkins played on such classics as Aretha Franklin’s “Respect" and "Chain of Fools," Percy Sledge's "When a Man Loves a Woman," Wilson Pickett's "Mustang Sally" and "Land of 1000 Dances," The Staple Singers' "I'll Take You There," Paul Simon's "Kodachrome," and Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock & Roll," just to name a few.

Rest in peace, Roger. The beat goes on.

You can learn more about Roger in the Muscle Shoals documentary which is streaming for free via YouTube, below.