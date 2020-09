Roger Waters expands “This is Not a Drill” tour (2nd NYC & LA shows)

Roger Waters is heading on his in-the-round, "This is Not a Drill" tour starting in July, and he's just expanded it with a new date. In addition to the previously announced NYC show on August 5 at Madison Square Garden, Roger will play a second night at the venue on August 6. UPDATE: Roger's also added a second LA show at Staples Center on September 11. Tickets for both shows, and the whole tour, go on sale Friday (1/31) at 10 AM. See updated dates below.

Meanwhile, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's project that performs pre-Dark Side of the Moon material, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, is releasing a new live album that's also screening in theaters worldwide for a single night.

Roger Waters: 2020 Tour

July 8, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July10, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July14, 2020 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July17, 2020 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July21, 2020 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

July23, 2020 – *Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July25, 2020 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

July28, 2020 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July30, 2020 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

August1, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

August5, 2020 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August6, 2020 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August11, 2020 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August13, 2020 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

August15, 2020 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

August18, 2020 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August20, 2020 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August22, 2020 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

August25, 2020 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

August27, 2020 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August29, 2020 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

September2, 2020 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September4, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September10, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

September11, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

September14, 2020 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September16, 2020 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

September19, 2020 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

September21, 2020 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September23, 2020 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September25, 2020 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

September30, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena –

October 3, 2020 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center