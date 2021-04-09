Roger Waters, Brian Eno, Tom Morello & more playing “Live for Gaza” virtual benefit this weekend

Roger Waters, Roger & Brian Eno, Tom Morello, Mohammed Assaf, Adnan Joubran and more are appearing on "Live for Gaza," a benefit livestream to raise funds for musicians in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. The livestream happens this Saturday, April 10 at 2 PM EDT. Tickets are on sale.

The benefit is presented by The Delia Arts Center in Gaza that provides local musicians a place to practice, perform and connect. Waters will premiere a new rendition of “The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range” (from 1992's Amused to Death) featuring his current band and a specially written new verse. Brian Eno, meanwhile, will present a new audiovisual piece he made with his brother Roger titled “Celeste.”

Tom Morello says in a preview video, “For decades now, in my bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave and in my solo work and as a radio broadcaster, I’ve been promoting freedom and justice through music. A way to connect people across the globe, a way to have a shared, common experience of enjoying music and playing music together like we’re gonna do.” You can watch that as well as a trailer for the benefit, below.

Roger Water just announced rescheduled dates for his This Is Not A Drill Tour.

LIVE FOR GAZA LINEUP:

ROGER WATERS

MOHAMMED ASSAF

TOM MORELLO (Rage Against the Machine/ Audioslave)

ROGER & BRIAN ENO (presenting the audiovisual piece 'Celeste')

& (Le Trio Joubran)

ROLA AZAR

LINA SLEIBI

WAFAA ALNJEILI (from Gaza)

BADEEL BAND (from Gaza)

OSPREY V (from Gaza)