Roger Waters called “antisemitic” & “Putin apologist” by David Gilmour & Polly Samson, issues response

The ongoing feuding between Roger Waters and David Gilmour shows no signs of stopping, and most recently Gilmour's wife, Pink Floyd lyricist Polly Samson has criticized Waters on social media, writing, "Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense."

Gilmour retweeted the message, adding "Every word demonstrably true."

Waters responded with an Instagram post that reads, "Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position."

The comments from Samson come after Waters' interview with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, Rolling Stone points out. In the English translation of the interview that Waters posted on his website, he comments on the protest song "Hey Hey Rise Up!" Pink Floyd released with Ukrainian musician Andrij Chlywnjuk:

I have seen the video and I am not surprised, but I find it really, really sad. It’s so alien to me, this action is so lacking in humanity. It encourages the continuation of the war. Pink Floyd is a name I used to be associated with. That was a huge time in my life, a very big deal. To associate that name now with something like this… proxy war makes me sad. I mean, they haven’t made the point of demanding, “Stop the war, stop the slaughter, bring our leaders together to talk!” It’s just this content-less waving of the blue and yellow flag. I wrote in one of my letters to the Ukrainian teenager Alina: I will not raise a flag in this conflict, not a Ukrainian flag, not a Russian flag, not a US flag.

Waters introduces the interview with a statement that reads: