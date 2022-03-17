Roger Waters expands 2022 “This is Not a Drill Tour”

After two postponements, Roger Waters will finally launch his "This is Not a Drill" tour this summer in Pittsburgh on July 6. Says Rog: “This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”

Roger has added three more shows to the tour: Columbus, OH's Nationwide Arena on August 10, Glendale, AZ's Gila River Arena on October 3, and Austin's Moody Center on October 6. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time.

The "This Is Not a Drill" tour hits the NYC area on August 13 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, and then two shows at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31. All dates are listed, along with a new tour preview video, below.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena

July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center

July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 10, 2022* - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena

August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 3, 2022* - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

October 6, 2022* - Austin, TX, Moody Center

October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center