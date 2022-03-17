Roger Waters expands 2022 “This is Not a Drill Tour”
After two postponements, Roger Waters will finally launch his "This is Not a Drill" tour this summer in Pittsburgh on July 6. Says Rog: “This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”
Roger has added three more shows to the tour: Columbus, OH's Nationwide Arena on August 10, Glendale, AZ's Gila River Arena on October 3, and Austin's Moody Center on October 6. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time.
The "This Is Not a Drill" tour hits the NYC area on August 13 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, and then two shows at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31. All dates are listed, along with a new tour preview video, below.
Pick up classic Pink Floyd albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena
July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022* - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena
August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022* - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022* - Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center