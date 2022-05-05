Roger Waters joined Lucius to sing Pink Floyd’s “Mother” at Beacon Theatre (video)

Lucius played NYC's Beacon Theatre on Wednesday night (5/4), and for the the first song of their encore they brought out a special guest, Roger Waters, to perform Pink Floyd's "Mother." As you may know, Lucius' Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig were part of Roger Waters' band for the 2017/2018 US+Them tour, though "Mother" was not played at those shows. It's a lovely version of the song, with Lucius' harmonies alongside Rogers' whispered vocals. You can watch fan shot video of that and check out Lucius' setlist below.

This was only the second time Lucius have covered "Mother" live. The first was in London in 2018 and Waters joined them then, too. They first sang it with Roger during his set at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival.

While in town, Lucius also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "Dance Around." They had some special guests with them there, as well: Sheryl Crow, Celisse (who also opened the Beacon show) and Stay Human. You can watch that below.

Roger Waters will launch his "This is Not a Drill" tour in July, with NYC-area shows on August 13 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park and two shows at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31.

SETLIST: Lucius @ Beacon Theatre 5/4/2022 (via)

Second Nature

Next to Normal

Calling Out Your Name (Muse)

Tempest

Promises

The Man I’ll Never Find

Dusty Trails

Lesson in Leavin' (Dottie West cover)

How Loud Your Heart Gets

LSD

Dance Around It (with Celisse Henderson)

24

White Lies

Heartbursts

Supernatural Love

Encore:

Mother (Pink Floyd cover) (with Roger Waters)

Two of Us on the Run

Turn It Around

I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover)