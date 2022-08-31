Roger Waters played first of two Madison Square Garden shows (setlist, video)
Roger Waters brought his spectacular This is Not a Drill tour to NYC on Tuesday night (8/30) for the first of two shows at Madison Square Garden. With a stage show involving massive LED screens, lasers and flying farm animals, the setlist doesn't really change, and MSG Night 1 featured the same two-set show we reviewed in Boston back in July. It's loaded with Pink Floyd Classics, including "Comfortably Numb," "Wish You Were Here," "Run Like Hell," "Money," "Us and Them," "Two Suns in the Sunset," "Another Brick in the Wall," and more, as well as some of Roger's solo material.
Check out Roger Waters' MSG Night 1 setlist and fan-shot video from the show below.
Roger Waters brings This Is Not a Drill to MSG again tonight and tickets are still available.
These two shows break up Harry Styles' 15-show MSG run.
SETLIST: Roger Waters @ Madison Square Garden 8/30/2022
Set 1:
Comfortably Numb
The Happiest Days of Our Lives
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3
The Powers That Be
The Bravery of Being Out of Range
The Bar
Have a Cigar
Wish You Were Here
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6, 7 and 5)
Sheep
Set 2:
In the Flesh
Run Like Hell
Déjà Vu
Déjà Vu (Reprise)
Is This the Life We Really Want?
Money
Us and Them
Any Colour You Like
Brain Damage
Eclipse
Two Suns in the Sunset
The Bar (Reprise)
Outside the Wall