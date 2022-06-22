Roger Waters previewed the “This is Not a Drill” tour on Colbert w/ “Another Brick in the Wall”

Roger Waters' "This is Not a Drill" tour will finally get underway, after a number of pandemic postponements, on July 6 in Pittsburgh. To promote it, he and his band stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to give folks a taste of what to expect. They performed a medley from The Wall -- “The Happiest Days of Our Lives,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2,” and "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3” -- in front of a wall of video screens flashing slogans. Watch that below.

The band on the "This Is Not a Drill" tour in similar but not exactly the same as his US + Them tour, with guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarist/bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardist/guitarist Jon Carin, organist Robert Walter, saxophonist Ian Ritchie and backing singers Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson.

The tour first hits the NYC area at Long Island's UBS Arena at Belmont Park on August 13, followed by two nights at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31. All dates are listed below.

Pick up The Wall and other classic Pink Floyd albums on vinyl.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena

July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center

July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 10, 2022* - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena

August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 3, 2022* - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

October 6, 2022* - Austin, TX, Moody Center

October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center