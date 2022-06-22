Roger Waters previewed the “This is Not a Drill” tour on Colbert w/ “Another Brick in the Wall”
Roger Waters' "This is Not a Drill" tour will finally get underway, after a number of pandemic postponements, on July 6 in Pittsburgh. To promote it, he and his band stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to give folks a taste of what to expect. They performed a medley from The Wall -- “The Happiest Days of Our Lives,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2,” and "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 3” -- in front of a wall of video screens flashing slogans. Watch that below.
The band on the "This Is Not a Drill" tour in similar but not exactly the same as his US + Them tour, with guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarist/bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardist/guitarist Jon Carin, organist Robert Walter, saxophonist Ian Ritchie and backing singers Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson.
The tour first hits the NYC area at Long Island's UBS Arena at Belmont Park on August 13, followed by two nights at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31. All dates are listed below.
Pick up The Wall and other classic Pink Floyd albums on vinyl.
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 6, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena
July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022* - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena
August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022* - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022* - Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center