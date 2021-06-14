Roger Waters says he turned down a “huge” deal from Facebook to use “Another Brick in the Wall” in an ad

Roger Waters says he turned down an offer from Facebook to use Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" in an ad for the social media behemoth. Waters talked about Facebook's offer during an event over the weekend to promote the freeing of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and according to Roger, the request came directly from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that morning. “So it's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me,” Waters said in a video. “Arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is – ‘Fuck you! No fucking way!’”

Waters then read aloud from the supposed letter, “We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today, which speaks to how timeless your work is, truly," and then commented, "And yet they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out," Waters said. "So the general public could go, ‘What? What? No! No more!’”

“I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg,” Waters said, and then brought up Zuckerberg's pre-Facebook site FaceMash. “You think, 'How did this little prick – who started off by saying, 'She is pretty, we'll give her a four out of five,' 'She's ugly, we'll give her a one' – how the fuck did he get any power in anything? And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

You can watch the clip from the Julian Assange event below.

In other news, Water is working on his memoir, there's a Pink Floyd Animals reissue on the way, and he rescheduled his North American tour for 2022.