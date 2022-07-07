Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not a Drill Tour’ kicked off in Pittsburgh (pics, setlist, video)

After a couple years of pandemic delays, Roger Waters finally kicked off his "This is Not a Drill" tour on Wednesday night (7/7) at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. This tour marks the first time Waters has played in the round, while still bringing the audio-visual spectacle the former Pink Floyd frontman is known for. Never one to shy away from politics, Waters acknowledged his often controversial stances with a message that opened the show: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics people,’ you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now.”

With his current band (similar but not exactly the same as his US + Them tour) -- guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarist/bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardist/guitarist Jon Carin, organist Robert Walter, saxophonist Seamus Blake and backing singers Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson -- Waters delivered 20 Pink Floyd classics as well as a few solo songs across two sets, opening with "Comfortably Numb" and including "Another Brick in the Wall," "Have a Cigar," "Wish You Were Here," "Shine on You You Crazy Diamond," "Sheep," "Run Like Hell," "Money," "Us and Them," "Two Suns in the Sunset" and more. He also played a new song, "The Bar," which closed out the show before "Outside the Wall" played them off.

The in-the-round setup had the band playing in the center of a giant cross, with catwalks jutting out in four directions, and massive LED screens overhead showing a mix of political messaging, photos, iconic Pink Floyd imagery, and more. You can check out the setlist, photos by Brian Lima and Kate Izor, and video from the Pittsburgh show below.

The tour first hits the NYC area at Long Island's UBS Arena at Belmont Park on August 13, followed by two nights at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31. All dates are listed below.

Pink Floyd just announced a new remixed reissue of Animals; preorder the Deluxe Box Set and standard vinyl, and CD editions now, and you can grab lots of other Pink Floyd vinyl, too.

SETLIST: Roger Waters @ PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA 7/6/2022

Comfortably Numb (Acoustic)

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3

The Powers That Be

The Bravery of Being Out of Range

The Bar (New song)

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX)

Sheep

Set 2

In the Flesh

Run Like Hell

Déjà Vu

Is This the Life We Really Want?

Money

Us and Them

Any Colour You Like

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Two Suns in the Sunset

The Bar (Reprise)

Outside the Wall

Roger Waters - 2022 Tour Dates

July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena

July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center

July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 10, 2022* - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena

August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 3, 2022* - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

October 6, 2022* - Austin, TX, Moody Center

October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center