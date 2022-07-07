Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not a Drill Tour’ kicked off in Pittsburgh (pics, setlist, video)
After a couple years of pandemic delays, Roger Waters finally kicked off his "This is Not a Drill" tour on Wednesday night (7/7) at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. This tour marks the first time Waters has played in the round, while still bringing the audio-visual spectacle the former Pink Floyd frontman is known for. Never one to shy away from politics, Waters acknowledged his often controversial stances with a message that opened the show: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd but I can’t stand Roger’s politics people,’ you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now.”
With his current band (similar but not exactly the same as his US + Them tour) -- guitarists Jonathan Wilson and Dave Kilminster, drummer Joey Waronker, guitarist/bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardist/guitarist Jon Carin, organist Robert Walter, saxophonist Seamus Blake and backing singers Amanda Belair and Shanay Johnson -- Waters delivered 20 Pink Floyd classics as well as a few solo songs across two sets, opening with "Comfortably Numb" and including "Another Brick in the Wall," "Have a Cigar," "Wish You Were Here," "Shine on You You Crazy Diamond," "Sheep," "Run Like Hell," "Money," "Us and Them," "Two Suns in the Sunset" and more. He also played a new song, "The Bar," which closed out the show before "Outside the Wall" played them off.
The in-the-round setup had the band playing in the center of a giant cross, with catwalks jutting out in four directions, and massive LED screens overhead showing a mix of political messaging, photos, iconic Pink Floyd imagery, and more. You can check out the setlist, photos by Brian Lima and Kate Izor, and video from the Pittsburgh show below.
The tour first hits the NYC area at Long Island's UBS Arena at Belmont Park on August 13, followed by two nights at Madison Square Garden on August 30 & 31. All dates are listed below.
SETLIST: Roger Waters @ PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA 7/6/2022
Comfortably Numb (Acoustic)
The Happiest Days of Our Lives
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3
The Powers That Be
The Bravery of Being Out of Range
The Bar (New song)
Have a Cigar
Wish You Were Here
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX)
Sheep
Set 2
In the Flesh
Run Like Hell
Déjà Vu
Is This the Life We Really Want?
Money
Us and Them
Any Colour You Like
Brain Damage
Eclipse
Two Suns in the Sunset
The Bar (Reprise)
Outside the Wall
Roger Waters - 2022 Tour Dates
July 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 - Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 - Albany, NY, MVP Arena
July 23, 2022 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
July 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022* - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 - Elmont, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 - Miami, FL, FTX Arena
August 25, 2022 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 - Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
September 10, 2022 - Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022* - Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022* - Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center